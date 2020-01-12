Chesterfield private equity firm sells apartments for $8.2M

Trident Group Partners sold the 86-unit multifamily property in North Augusta, South Carolina, to an undisclosed seller

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Chesterfield private equity firm has sold an apartment complex in South Carolina for $8.2 million.

Trident Group Partners, which is led by Ted Federer and Josh Coffman, sold the 86-unit multifamily property in North Augusta, South Carolina, to an undisclosed seller.

Trident acquired the property in 2011 for $5.4 million, and achieved a 29.5% annualized rate of return, Federer said.

Earlier this year, Trident bought a 72-unit multifamily property on Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for $6.3 million. It also acquired another Fort Walton Beach property in 2019 for $15 million.

Click here for the full story.