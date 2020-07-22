Chesterfield synagogue sues its insurer over COVID-19 losses

The lawsuit says the organization's COVID-19 losses "are currently in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and are continuing," and seeks unspecified damages.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Add religious institutions to those suing insurers over denied claims from COVID-19 losses.

United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis, a Jewish synagogue in Chesterfield, this month sued Selective Insurance Co. of America in federal court in St. Louis, claiming it should have paid out for losses associated with the virus.

The 900-family congregation, dating to 1837 and located at 13788 Conway Road, said it had purchased business interruption coverage with the New Jersey insurer for years, including from July 2019 to July 2020.

Government shutdowns ordered due to the pandemic devastated United Hebrew, it said in the lawsuit. That's because dues, donations and bequests account for less than half its revenue, according to the suit. It said the rest comes from fees for an early childhood center, summer camp, religious school, catering services, gift shop, building rental and an annual gala.

United Hebrew's website says its building, shuttered in March as the pandemic took hold, is still closed, though it's offering virtual education and worship. Synagogue officials, represented by attorney Rick Cornfeld, declined to comment.

The lawsuit, though, says the organization's COVID-19 losses "are currently in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and are continuing," and seeks unspecified damages.

It contends that United Hebrew's policy with Selective Insurance covers virus losses, because the pandemic denied synagogue officials "the ability to physically access and use the property in the normal fashion..." The policy says loss of business income must be caused by "direct physical loss or damage at the described premises."

