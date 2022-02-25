Sports association, developer move forward on planned indoor volleyball and basketball complex

The 10.87-acre plot the Chesterfield Sports Association acquired at 150 N. Eatherton Road will hold a 97,000-square-foot facility.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association earlier this month finalized its purchase of the Chesterfield Valley site where it plans to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex in partnership with developer Mia Rose Holdings.

The 10.87-acre plot the nonprofit acquired at 150 N. Eatherton Road will hold a 97,000-square-foot facility. The association paid the property's seller, 150 N. Eatherton Property LLC, $1.5 million for the site, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal. The acreage purchased for the project also will allow for future expansion, she said.

In the new facility, nine basketball courts will convert to 18 volleyball courts and be equipped with Olympic level flooring, professional grade LED lighting and HD/4K streaming cameras. It also will hold a fitness area, courtside spectator seating, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for meetings and classes, officials said. Eighty-foot-wide column spacing will accommodate basketball courts, a second-floor mezzanine for game viewing and full food service operations.

The facility is expected to attract an estimated 900,000 visitors annually, the partners said. Over 1,000 youth athletes will practice and train at the facility during the week and more than 2,500 athletes will play in league and tournament games on weekends, officials said.

General contractor Keystone Construction Co. has begun preparing the site for construction, officials said Wednesday. The project's architect is mw Weber Architects, and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. is its civil engineering firm.

When the project team received zoning approval for the project in May 2021, a spokeswoman had said the estimated cost for the project was $12 million. But the overall project cost has increased due to cost escalations in commodity pricing for the construction materials, the spokeswoman said Wednesday. Officials didn't provide an updated cost estimate. Officials previously said the Chesterfield Sports Association is pursuing naming rights and sponsorship deals.