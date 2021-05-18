Chicken sandwich restaurant chain eyes St. Louis region for expansion

The first restaurant is expected to open in early 2022, but no specific location was shared

ST. LOUIS — A Wichita, Kansas-based chicken sandwich restaurant chain has announced plans to expand to the St. Louis area with drive-thru-focused locations.

Chick N Max officials said last week that the chain is targeting suburban areas of St. Louis for 7-10 new restaurants. The first one is expected to open in early 2022, but no specific location was shared.

While suburban locations are the current target, Chick N Max said it would consider a downtown location “if the right situation came along,” officials said.

“Solidifying our franchise expansion is a milestone we can feel proud about reaching in just a few short years since our launch in 2018. Now, our focus is on the future and bringing our innovative take on chicken to new markets like St. Louis,” said Chick N Max founder Max Sheets. “We couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter of our evolution.”

The restaurants will range from 1,800 square feet to 2,400 square feet, and usually seat 60 to 80 people and have 15 to 20 employees.

This latest announcement follows Chick N Max’s plan to open franchised locations across the Midwest. St. Louis joins Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as targeted growth markets.

