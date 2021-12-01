Chicken Salad Chick sets opening date for second restaurant in Metro East

It's known for its daily offering of a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad, as well as salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts.

O'FALLON, Ill — Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain, continues to expand in the St. Louis area with the planned Wednesday opening of a new location in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Located at 1128 Merchants Way, the new restaurant is in The Shoppes at Richland Creek, the $30 million shopping center development at Interstate 64 and Greenmount Road by Nashville-based by developer GBT Realty Corp.

The new restaurant is Chicken Salad Chick's second location in Metro East and the fourth location in the St. Louis area. Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick, which bills itself as "Southern inspired," is known for its daily offering of a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad, as well as salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts.

Beginning Wednesday, Chicken Salad Chick in O'Fallon will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and curbside pickup only, with all employees wearing masks and gloves as part of the chain's safety protocols. While the dining room remains closed, under current Illinois' pandemic restrictions, the O'Fallon location will offer delivery and open a temporary pop-up drive-thru, officials said. The new site doesn't have a permanent drive-thru.

The 2,800-square-foot O'Fallon location can accommodate 80 in its dining room, once inside dining is allowed, and has an outside patio that will seat 30 in the spring, according to franchisee Hannah Lukowski of SJ Restaurants LLC, which owns the location. She said 35 workers were hired for the new restaurant.

The O'Fallon location also will offer limited-quantity giveaways Wednesday through Saturday.