St. Louis-area faith leaders raise $1.8M for affordable housing programs

ST. LOUIS — A diverse group of Christian faith leaders announced Wednesday it has raised $1.8 million for six nonprofit groups that provide affordable housing and social services.

Members of the Oikos Group have a goal to raise $3 million to $6 million this year for the nonprofit groups, an ecumenical Christian housing collaborative called Hearts Hands & Homes. Oikos is the Greek word for “household.”

The $1.8 million will add to the budgets of the six nonprofit groups, which over two years are projected to serve about 800 “disenfranchised” families, provide 130 affordable homes and assist 100 new homeowners, said Maureen McCuen, executive director of the St. Joseph Housing Initiative, which is a member of Hearts Hands & Homes.