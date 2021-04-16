Local hot chicken concept eyes O'Fallon, Missouri, for next location

The new location could open in early June

O'FALLON, Mo. — Chuck Taylor and Jon Plawsky plan to bring their Nashville hot chicken concept to O'Fallon, Missouri.

The Chuck's Hot Chicken location, at 2758 Highway K, could open in early June, they said.

"We both live in the area, and it just seems like Highway K is busy no matter what time of day you're driving," Plawsky said. "Storefronts are busy, it's a growing area and a very loyal community."

The business partners said they found the 1,600-square-foot space after B.W. East Subs, a local sandwich shop, closed last year.

Their first Chuck's location opened in January in Maryland Heights, 11648 Dorsett Road.

The idea for the concept, with chicken strips and sandwiches on offer, came from Nashville's popular Hattie B's hot chicken restaurants.

"We tried to reach out to them to franchise, but they didn't want to," Plawsky said. "So we decided to do it ourselves."

The pair also have two locations of St. Louis-style pizza chain Cecil Whittaker's, in Wentzville and Maryland Heights. During early mornings, they tested recipes for the hot chicken in their kitchen.

The Nashville hot sauce is "very different," they said.

"It took a lot of digging to figure out exactly how to do it," Plawsky said. "It was a well-kept secret for chefs in Nashville."

