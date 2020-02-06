St. Louis event with $27.1M economic impact canceled due to COVID-19

"This will be only the second time in the history of our great Church that the Holy Convocation has been canceled"

ST. LOUIS — The Church of God in Christ's Holy Convocation, one of St. Louis' largest events this year, has been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

The event was to be held at America's Center in downtown from Nov. 2-10.

"This will be only the second time in the history of our great Church that the Holy Convocation has been canceled," Presiding Bishop Charles Blake Sr. said in a statement. "In lieu of convening face-to-face, please know that we are planning to have an online experience during the time of our annual Holy Convocation."

The annual event, which has been held in St. Louis for the past nine years, has an estimated economic impact of $27.1 million and projected attendance of 45,000, according to the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Explore St. Louis. The projected total hotel room nights was 29,547.

The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) event this year would've ended the organization's 10-year run in St. Louis as the event is set to move to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2021.

COGIC, a Pentecostal-Holiness denomination, is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the U.S. In late 2018, officials estimated its annual convocations had brought over $150 million to the St. Louis region since moving here in 2010.

