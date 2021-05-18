Cinder House promotes chef to work alongside Gerard Craft

Peter Slay replaces Josh Adams, who left the restaurant in April to be closer to his family in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis in downtown has promoted Peter Slay to chef de cuisine. Slay replaces Josh Adams, who left the restaurant in April to be closer to his family in Illinois.

In his new role, Slay will work alongside James Beard Award winning chef Gerard Craft and oversee the Cinder House restaurant and bar, in-room dining, poolside dining and the spa cafe. Slay first joined Cinder House as sous chef in 2018 when the restaurant first opened.

"Stepping into a kitchen, feeling the energy, hearing the loud noises and watching chefs create incredible dishes, immediately captured my attention; this is a world I wanted to be a part of," Slay said in a statement.

Slay's interest in food started at a young age as he spent as much time at Slays, his family's restaurant, as he did in the classroom, officials said. He also volunteered to wait tables and wash dishes at LoRusso's Cucina growing up. Slay worked in kitchens under chefs such as Kevin Nashan, Josh Galliano and Cary McDowell before relocating to New York City. He eventually served as chef de partie at Boulud Sud before advancing to chef tournant.

