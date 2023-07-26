City board considers incentives for $4.5M conversion of historic Midtown warehouse to apartments

The development team purchased the 0.16-acre site last year for $1.1 million, according to city documents.

ST. LOUIS — A developer plans to use tax incentives to convert a vacant historic warehouse in Midtown into apartments and offices, in an estimated $4.5 million redevelopment project.

A city urban renewal board, the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, is weighing at a meeting Wednesday whether to declare the 20,502-square-foot JP Bushnell Building at 3041 Locust St. blighted, and approve a plan for incentives for its redevelopment.

The Midtown warehouse has been vacant since its occupant, JP Bushnell Packing Supply, relocated to north St. Louis. The building dates to 1917, according to a marketing brochure.