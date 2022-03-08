City Foundry adds locally-owned women's clothing boutique to retail lineup

This will be the second location for Mix & Match, which is billed as an affordable fashion boutique.

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL is adding a new retail boutique to the retail offerings at the multi-use Midtown development.

Mix & Match, owned by Maggie Laskowitz and billed as an affordable fashion boutique, is slated to open its second location March 12 on the east side of City Foundry. It also operates a storefront at 5400 Devonshire Ave. in the city's Southampton neighborhood.

“Each of our retail tenants offers something unique to visitors at City Foundry STL,” said Will Smith managing director of investments and asset management for New + Found, City Foundry's developer. "Mix & Match joins our growing retail community of curated shops that spark interest and excitement across diverse shoppers."

A news release from City Foundry describes Mix & Match as a store featuring fashionable, comfortable and affordable everyday clothes that “mix and match” with women’s current wardrobes. The store will also offer trunk shows where groups will be able to host private shopping events and gatherings.

Laskowitz said the business began as a "side hustle" that has since become her permanent occupation. "As an entrepreneur, taking the leap and going full-time is a little scary," she said in a news release. "But when I heard about the City Foundry STL and what they stood for, I knew this was the right place, and the right time, for me to take that leap."

The new storefront will be open Wednesdays through Mondays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue to operate its Southampton location on Macklind.