City Foundry restaurateur to expand with first brick-and-mortar location

ST. LOUIS — The restaurateur behind Sureste, a Mexican food offering inside Midtown's City Foundry STL food hall, is expanding with his first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Chef and owner Alex Henry is partnering with his brother, Jeff Henry, to open El Molino del Sureste at 5005 S. Kingshighway Blvd. in the city's South Hampton neighborhood. It's Alex Henry's second concept, and first storefront space, featuring Southeastern Mexican cuisine inspired by his childhood.

The 5,658-square-foot space — with Jeff Henry acting as beverage director and general manager — is tentatively set to open later this summer with three separate functions. By day, it will be a "molino," a traditional mill where corn is grown into fresh masa and which will include a retail counter where customers can buy masa products like tortillas and tostadas.