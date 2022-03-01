City Foundry STL to add group fitness and yoga studio

TruFusion St. Louis will open its second area location at City Foundry.

ST. LOUIS — Come November 2022, City Foundry STL will add another attraction to the multi-use development in Midtown.

TruFusion St. Louis will open its second area location at City Foundry. The deal, brokered by New and Found Realty for City Foundry and DCM Group for TruFusion, will bring group fitness classes and a yoga studio to the development. TruFusion will open on the west side of the food hall closest to Vandeventer Avenue, officials said.

"We are thrilled that TruFusion has found a second home with us at City Foundry STL," Will Smith of New + Found said in a statement. "We envision City Foundry as a place where St. Louisans and visitors alike can eat, stay, and play. The addition of TruFusion St. Louis is another step in offering a curated set of experiences that highlight the best of St. Louis."

TruFusion will occupy 13,552 square feet and will have four upgraded studios, including a hot yoga room, a heated fitness room, a HITT/boxing room and a cycle room, officials said. The fitness studio will also get new rooms and showers. TruFusion plans to offer the same classes it offers at its Clayton location, 7447 Forsyth Blvd.

TruFusion, led in St. Louis by franchise owner Joe Goldberg, will offer month-to-month memberships for $130, $1,350 for one year, or a $30 for 30 days new member promotion. The fitness studio will also offer drop-ins and 10-class packs, as well as discounts for students, teachers, nurses, first responders, active military, veterans, and employees of charitable organizations.