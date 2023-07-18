City land bank considers selling properties for pennies per square foot to boost development

When it meets Wednesday, the St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority, or LRA, Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a revised pricing policy that, like a prior policy approved in 2011 and revised in 2013, considers the neighborhood where the real estate is located when the LRA sells properties. Under the new policy, properties in neighborhoods that are more in demand, such as St. Louis Hills, will be sold at higher set prices, while land in areas that are not as in demand in north St. Louis will be dropped to as low as $500 for a building or pennies per square foot for a lot, according to a price list included with the proposal.