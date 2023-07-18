x
Business Journal

City land bank considers selling properties for pennies per square foot to boost development

land in areas that are not as in demand in north St. Louis would be dropped to as low as $500 for a building or pennies per square foot for a lot.
Credit: CITY OF ST. LOUIS | LAND REUTILIZATION AUTHORITY
The Land Reutilization Authority, the city of St. Louis' land bank, owns more than 10,000 properties throughout St. Louis, many of them vacant.

ST. LOUIS — The city land bank is considering dropping prices on real estate in north St. Louis as part of the city’s plan to revitalize and incentivize development in historically disinvested neighborhoods.

When it meets Wednesday, the St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority, or LRA, Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a revised pricing policy that, like a prior policy approved in 2011 and revised in 2013, considers the neighborhood where the real estate is located when the LRA sells properties. Under the new policy, properties in neighborhoods that are more in demand, such as St. Louis Hills, will be sold at higher set prices, while land in areas that are not as in demand in north St. Louis will be dropped to as low as $500 for a building or pennies per square foot for a lot, according to a price list included with the proposal.

