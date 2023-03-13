City Museum in St. Louis adds 'Sea Dragon' to its attractions

The Sea Dragon arrived from California to the City Museum at about 2 a.m. Monday, via helicopter.

ST. LOUIS — The gondola-type "ship" from a more than a quarter-century old amusement park ride is being added to the attractions at the City Museum in St. Louis.

The Sea Dragon – a "swinging ship" type of ride featuring a 6,000-pound, 26-foot-long, bright green ride car with a dragon head at each end – opened May 26, 1996, at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier in California. Recently retired, the ship was trucked last Thursday to City Museum. It arrived at the museum, at 750 N. 16th St. downtown, about 2 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesman.

Guests took over 12 million rides on the Sea Dragon before its retirement at the end of February, officials said. It has been replaced by an updated, $1.5 million version of the same ride, according to a Monday press release. The legacy Sea Dragon ship was displayed on the Santa Monica Pier deck outside the amusement park from Feb. 27 to March 8 to allow guests to take photos, officials said.

