St. Louis City SC opens up team store at Centene Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC’s Centene Stadium is open for business.

Ahead of the franchise staging its first game Sunday at Centene Stadium, fans will be able to begin shopping for team merchandise at the Downtown West stadium. City SC has announced its in-stadium team store, CITY Goods, will open Tuesday, operating with temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

CITY Goods is located on the Southwest corner of Centene Stadium, at Market and 21st streets. Its opening comes as construction is still being wrapped on City SC’s flagship retail store, City Pavilion, which will be located at its training campus just south of Centene Stadium. City Pavilion is expected to open later this fall. Following the opening of that facility, CITY Goods will be the team's store for merchandise on match days.

In the meantime, before City Pavilion begins operations, City SC said its in-stadium store will house special releases, including a new shoe being released this week that is modeled on Adidas’ Copa soccer cleats.