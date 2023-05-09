x
How St. Louis restaurants prepare to be showcased at Busch Stadium, CityPark

The Tilfords said that they signed two separate contracts in bringing Mission Taco to Busch Stadium.
Mission Taco Joint

ST. LOUIS — It's March 4 inside CityPark, the Major League Soccer season home debut of expansion team St. Louis City SC, and the staff at Steve's Hot Dogs is slinging more sausages than they knew they could make.

As one of 25 St. Louis restaurants represented inside the new Downtown West stadium, the new Steve's Hot Dogs location would end the day having sold more than 1,500 hot dogs, about three times more than it sells on an average day at its brick-and-mortar restaurant on Grand Boulevard.

“I did not think we could physically make that many dogs,” said Jeremy Robinson, the chief growth officer of Hustl Hospitality Group, the parent company of Steve's Hot Dogs.

The CityPark experience, and its almost singular emphasis on local restaurateurs as vendors, is the latest example of St. Louis' prominent sports venues adding local flavor to their food offerings. 

