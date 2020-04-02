ST. LOUIS — The former Sheraton hotel in Clayton — closed since late 2019 as it undergoes a $20 million upgrade — will open this summer as Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton, its new owner said in a release.

The 268-room hotel, at 7730 Bonhomme Ave., will feature a new rooftop pool, restaurant and bar, fitness center with panoramic views and 17,000 square feet of event space. It is now taking reservations for dates after Oct. 26, according to the release.

“This is our first project in St. Louis, and our investment to transform this hotel will provide a new gathering place for the Clayton community and beyond," said Edward Mace, president and CEO of Silverwest Hotels, which acquired the property in 2018.

It tapped HOK for the renovation and Crescent Hotels & Resorts will manage the hotel, officials said.

