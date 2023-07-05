$106M apartment tower planned at publicly owned site in Clayton

The apartment complex would consist of 299 units and 2,000 square feet of retail, according to city filings.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A new $106 million high-rise apartment tower is planned in Clayton on prime real estate owned by the St. Louis County Port Authority — a project that replaces a prior plan announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A conceptual plan for a 21-story apartment complex at 111-121 S. Meramec Ave. in downtown Clayton will be reviewed by the Clayton Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board July 17. The project, from Revive Capital Development of Kansas City, would connect two properties.

The apartment complex would consist of 299 units and 2,000 square feet of retail, according to city filings. The new tower would be built at 111 S. Meramec, and the existing vacant structures that make up the 11-story World Trade Center at 121 S. Meramec would be repurposed by reducing part of the existing parking structure to five floors, to be connected to the new high rise, documents show.

