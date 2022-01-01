$100M mixed-use project proposed for former World News site in Clayton

The proposed site, just east of the St. Louis County Police Department building, was home to newsstand retailer World News, which recently closed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Clayton-based developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC is partnering with Maryland Heights-based hotel developer Midas Enterprises to propose a $100 million, mixed-use development at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard.

The development partners are proposing a 25-story high-rise including 73 condominium units and 180 hotel rooms. A rooftop terrace and bar and a 300-person private event space are included, as are a street-level restaurant with bar, street-level retail space, and a five-story parking garage for more than 400 vehicles.

The development partners said they expect to break ground on the project this fall with construction scheduled to take about two years. Green Street said it plans to begin the rezoning process before the end of the first quarter.

The project team revealed plans for the project at a community information meeting Monday night, after having been canceled twice for inclement weather. The Business Journal reported in January that Green Street's HDA Architects was designing the proposed project.

An entity tied to Montgomery Bank owns the property that houses World News, called the Roberta C. Selvidge Building. and it's been mentioned previously as a possible site for redevelopment.

