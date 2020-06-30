Clayton restaurant closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

"We take this information very seriously and immediately halted operations at the restaurant"

CLAYTON, Mo. — Herbie's in Clayton closed its doors Saturday and will remain closed after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. The guest was at the restaurant, located at 8100 Maryland Ave., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday evening.

"We learned a guest that visited us Friday evening has tested positive for COVID-19," the restaurant said on Facebook. "We take this information very seriously and immediately halted operations at the restaurant."

The restaurant implemented emergency procedures and brought in a specialized cleaning crew to deep clean and sanitize the entire space, officials said. Herbie's also is requiring all of its employees to get tested for the coronavirus before they can return to work.

"We want to thank all of you for the patience, understanding, support, and kindness you've shown us this weekend as we navigate this new scenario," the restaurant said.

Herbie's moved to its Clayton home, which was previously occupied by Cardwell's, in late 2016 after being located in the Central West End. Aaron Teitelbaum first opened Herbie's in 2008.