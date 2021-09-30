Companion Baking to reopen its Maryland Heights cafe

Owner Josh Allen said as companies are bringing employees back to offices, he finds this the right time to reopen the cafe

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — After closing its doors 18 months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Companion Baking will reopen its West St. Louis Cafe in Maryland Heights on Monday, Oct. 11.

Owner Josh Allen said as companies are bringing employees back to offices, he finds this the right time to reopen the cafe. The West St. Louis Cafe, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, closed its doors in March 2020 when the pandemic first started. When it reopens, it will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Companion Baking's West St. Louis Cafe will resume serving its popular hot breakfast items, as well as its soups, salads and sandwiches. Guests can expect to indulge in favorite dishes like the New Yawker with Icelandic smoked salmon and cream cheese, stacked on one of Companion's New York-style bagels.

Allen said the last 18 months have been a challenge for his company, leading to a number of layoffs back in spring 2020 and as much as a 70% drop in revenue for its wholesale baking operation during the first two quarters of the initial shutdown. Allen said Companion has seen an uptick in 2021, but overall revenue numbers remain below 2019 levels. He added that the reopening of the West St. Louis Cafe has allowed him to hire 10 to 12 people.

"Staffing in general, for all positions, has been a challenge for us in the last 12 months," he said. "We're excited about the team we've been able to build for the cafe, but will certainly be looking to add to that group moving forward."