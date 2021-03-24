Construction starts on mental health facility in west county

“Treating cognitive disorders is a critical part of the continuum of care we are providing for the senior community"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Construction has started on a new 16-bed mental health facility in Maryland Heights.

National HealthCare Corp. said the 12,804-square-foot facility will provide psychiatric care to geriatric patients who require inpatient hospitalization due to mental disorders, including cognitive illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

The new center will be adjacent to its NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights, a 220-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center at 2920 Fee Fee Road. National HealthCare Corp. said the facility will create 31 jobs and open by the second quarter of 2022.

“Treating cognitive disorders is a critical part of the continuum of care we are providing for the senior community and the center will add to much-needed services on our NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights campus,” Susan Taylor, administrator at NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights, said in a statement.

National HealthCare Corp. first proposed the $5.7 million project in early 2019, stating in applications to the city of Maryland Heights and the state of Missouri that it was going to start construction in September 2019 and treat its first patient in July 2020. It's not clear why the project was delayed. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.