Construction underway on mixed-use development in St. Charles County, another venture from Junction developers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Construction is underway on The Prairie, a $60 million mixed-use development coming to St. Charles County.

St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings and Benton Homebuilders broke ground last month on the multiphase project in Dardenne Prairie near Highway N and Bryan Road.

The development will have five three-story apartment buildings, with 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Benton Homebuilders also is constructing nine buildings consisting of 60 three-bedroom villas with full basements and two-car garages. Retail space will be constructed on the first floor of one of the apartment buildings. An Imo’s Pizza and a second restaurant will be constructed on separate outlots within the development.

The construction team has demolished existing structures on the lot and is grading the site in preparation for construction. Foundation work is scheduled to begin in November. Property manager 2B Residential will begin pre-leasing units in early 2022, and the first phase of apartments is set to open mid-2022.

The general contractor for The Prairie is Midas Construction. The architects are Rosemann & Associates PC and DL Design. The civil engineer is Premier Design Group, based in Wentzville.

Mia Rose Holdings is teaming with entrepreneur and restaurateur Jim Cook on the development. Cook is an Imo’s Pizza franchisee and a co-owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse. The developers previously partnered on another St. Charles County development, The Junction, a mixed-use development off Highway 70 in Wentzville.

“The city of Dardenne Prairie has been wonderful to work with at every step of the process,” Tom Kaiman, founding principal of Mia Rose Holdings, said in a statement. “We share the vision of bringing a thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich housing option to the community that seamlessly blends with the surrounding area.”