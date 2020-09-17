Construction starts on 50 new homes in Midtown neighborhood

SLU sold the property to four developers which will build 35 single-family homes and 12 condos

ST. LOUIS — Construction has started on 50 new condos and homes in the Gate District West area in Midtown, a project that came via a partnership between Saint Louis University and area residents.

SLU sold the property to four developers, Black Lab Development, Prime Property Investments, Simone’s Investment and UIC Homes, which will build 35 single-family homes and 12 condos that will range from the $200,000s to $300,000s. Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis also will build seven homes, officials said.

The property — bordered by Grand Boulevard to the west, Compton Avenue to the east, Chouteau Avenue to the north and Interstate 44 to the south — sits within a 400-acre area where the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp. oversees all development projects.

But in this case, SLU had the Gate District West Neighborhood Association lead the project, from issuing the request for proposals to selecting the developers.

"I actually was surprised with (SLU's) involvement and commitment. I haven't seen anything like it before," said Shawn Wade, resident and treasurer of the Gate District West Neighborhood Association.

A Gate District West neighborhood resident for five years, Wade said she had heard from family and friends elsewhere in the city that the partnership with SLU was "special." She was surprised by SLU's willingness to engage.

"It's their land, they can come in and do whatever they wanted with it. But they didn't," she said of SLU's efforts. "I'm impressed, and I don't think I'm the only one."

Over 80% of residents in Gate District West are Black, and the neighborhood currently has an equal mix of for-sale and rental housing, SLU officials said.