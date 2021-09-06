Construction nearly complete on $18M renovation of Broadway Tower

"It’s great to see the building come back alive again"

ST. LOUIS — One of downtown St. Louis’ largest office buildings is being revitalized with modern amenities that capitalize on its views of the Arch.

Construction is slated to finish in November. Previously known as the Bank of America tower after one of its most prominent former tenants, Broadway Tower was about 45% occupied at the time of the sale last year, and the McCormack Baron lease pushes that number 55%. Existing tenants include Nestlé Purina, law firm Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice and Trivers Associates Architects, which is designing the renovations. Paric Construction is the general contractor.

Larson officials said the revamped building will benefit the downtown community as well as the company.

“It’s great to see the building come back alive again,” said Kelly Eisenloeffel, president of Larson's real estate arm, who toured the building last week with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to showcase its features. “I know that everybody doesn’t go downtown very often, but there’s an energy about being downtown and being in that very urban area that you don’t forget when you were there 20 years ago — you don’t forget it and you want it to come back. And so that’s what our commitment is.”

For companies seeking modern offices with creative amenities after the pandemic, Broadway Tower's location is one of a kind, Eisenloeffel said — near the Arch, across from the Old Courthouse and diagonal from Kiener Plaza, with views of Busch Stadium.