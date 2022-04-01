Construction starts soon to convert downtown printing building to apartments

If all goes as planned and construction can start in the next 30 days, developers hope that the apartments can open in March or April of 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Construction could start next month on a $17 million project to convert a historic building into apartments in Downtown West, just blocks from the new soccer stadium.

Matt Masiel, president and owner of Screaming Eagle Development, said that his company is finalizing a financial package to turn the former home of Mulligan Printing, at 1800 Washington Ave., into an apartment complex with 56 market-rate units. The building was at one time known as the MacDonald Building.

If all goes as planned and construction can start in the next 30 days, Masiel hopes that the apartments can open in March or April of 2023, about the same time the new St. Louis City SC Major League Soccer team will kick off its first season playing at Centene Stadium.

The 1800 Washington site is across the street from The Lofts at HUPP, another apartment complex owned by Screaming Eagle, a St. Louis-based developer that specializes in converting historic buildings into apartments. When construction finishes on the Washington project, Screaming Eagle will own 126 apartments next to each other, managed by a third-party company.

Screaming Eagle plans to convert the 90,000-square-foot, five-story building at 1800 Washington by using existing basement parking and adding parking between the first and second floors, along with about 2,000 square feet of commercial space fronting Washington Avenue. The apartments will have indoor-outdoor space that takes advantage of three large garage doors at the back of the printing company that used to be used by tractor-trailer trucks coming and going, along with other common area amenities.