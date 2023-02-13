Developer eyes conversion of Fox Park building to apartments, with another project underway

Blackline Design + Construction has started construction on a conversion of a former industrial building in the Fox Park neighborhood into apartments.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based developer has a pair of factory-to-apartment conversion projects underway in a city of St. Louis neighborhood, topping $40 million in development costs.

Blackline Design + Construction, a Downtown West firm that provides general contracting, architectural and development services, has started construction on a conversion of a former industrial building in the Fox Park neighborhood into apartments. Continuing the firm's investment in Fox Park, it last month purchased a nearby historic factory building for a similar project, focused on affordable housing.

The latest purchase follows the company’s acquisition in May of one of the former Koken Barber’s Supply factory buildings at 2528 Texas Ave. for $1.8 million, according to city records. That building had most recently been used as Brick City Makes, a manufacturing workspace.

