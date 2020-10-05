Games are postponed. So what are local pro sports teams doing with their giveaway items?

But for now, with Major League Baseball’s season halted, fans won’t have the chance to get their hands on those items. Moreover, the Cardinals have decided to refund tickets for their 13 April home games and 16 May home games that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cardinals told the Business Journal they have taken a two-pronged approach with their planned promotional items.



"For those dates we knew it was best to place those orders on hold, we have done so, with the intention of being able to hit 'go' on the order as soon as the timing is right. In the meantime, for those orders of promotional items that are in production or have already arrived, we are working through the logistical plans for storage of those items for future use," said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of sales and marketing.