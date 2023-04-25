x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

As Covid emergencies end, St. Charles County reports lowest death rate in region

With the end of local Covid emergencies, researchers and others are taking stock of a key metric in the pandemic: the death rate.
Credit: UPI
Diners enjoy lunch in a near empty Blueberry Hill, in University City, Missouri on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. All restaurants and bars have been closed for indoor dining since mid-November due to rising numbers of COVID-19. The number of people contracting the disease in the area has begun too slowly decrease, allowing for indoor service as the weather gets colder. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County earlier this month ended their Covid-19 emergency declarations, saying that hospitals were no longer feeling the stress of Covid cases and that they were better equipped to treat the virus, all amid vaccine availability. And Illinois' health emergency is scheduled to end May 11, in alignment with the federal government's decision to end its public health emergency.

With the end of local Covid emergencies, researchers and others are taking stock of a key metric in the pandemic: the death rate.

Data compiled by the New York Times from state and local health agencies as of the end of March showed that St. Charles County reported the lowest Covid death rate in the region, at 265 deaths per 100,000 people.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out