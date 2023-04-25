As Covid emergencies end, St. Charles County reports lowest death rate in region

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County earlier this month ended their Covid-19 emergency declarations, saying that hospitals were no longer feeling the stress of Covid cases and that they were better equipped to treat the virus, all amid vaccine availability. And Illinois' health emergency is scheduled to end May 11, in alignment with the federal government's decision to end its public health emergency.
With the end of local Covid emergencies, researchers and others are taking stock of a key metric in the pandemic: the death rate.
Data compiled by the New York Times from state and local health agencies as of the end of March showed that St. Charles County reported the lowest Covid death rate in the region, at 265 deaths per 100,000 people.