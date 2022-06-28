Construction on Cortex's classified office building could begin later this year

If all goes to plan, construction on the Cortex SCIF building could begin later this year, with it expected to open to tenants in early 2024.

ST. LOUIS — Plans are still on track to build a secure facility at the Cortex Innovation District aimed at attracting geospatial companies conducting classified business, officials involved with the project said. The project was announced last fall.

The dedicated SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) office building, planned at the corner of Forest Park Avenue and South Sarah Street, is a project of Virginia-based developer Westway Services Group LLC. Westway also owns the first SCIF space built in St. Louis, an entire floor at the Globe Building downtown. That project is scheduled to open by September.

Cortex and Westway are actively working on plans for the 120,000-square-foot new Cortex building, said Cortex President and CEO Sam Fiorello. Westway plans to focus on the classified space at Cortex after the SCIF space at the Globe Building opens, a process that was delayed by supply chain issues, Fiorello said.

If all goes to plan, construction on the Cortex SCIF building could begin later this year, with it expected to open to tenants in early 2024, Fiorello said.

Unlike the SCIF project at the Globe Building, which is converting part of a historic building to secure space, the Cortex SCIF will be ground-up construction. Westway is "working on securing the land right now," Westway CEO Jack Pryor said. Cortex owns the property where the project will be built, but the property is not yet under contract, Fiorello said. Financial terms and development costs were not disclosed.

The entire new Cortex building will be a SCIF, where tenants can lease offices based on their needs. Parking also will be secure, and no foreign nationals will be able to work in the building, per federal government guidelines.