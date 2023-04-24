Here's how far a $100,000 salary actually goes in St. Louis

SmartAsset applied taxes to the $100,000 salary and adjusted for the cost of living in the nation's largest cities. Here's where St. Louis ranked.

ST. LOUIS — As the cost of living has increased in cities across the U.S., St. Louisans can expect more bang for their buck than many of their national peers.

SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, recently analyzed how far an annual salary of $100,000 would go in 76 of the nation's largest cities. To do so, SmartAsset applied taxes to the $100,000 salary in each place and then adjusted for the cost of living.

It ranked St. Louis at No. 10 on the list, calculating an adjusted take-home pay of $79,921.

Kansas City ranked No. 28 with a take-home pay calculated at $73,191, and Chicago came in at No. 58, at $59,505.

Memphis, Tennessee, claimed the overall top spot. After subtracting taxes and making the cost-of-living adjustment, a $100,000 salary in Memphis was found to be worth $86,444. New York City landed in last place, with a $100,000 salary valued at $35,791.

