COVID-19 distancing boosts sales, demand for St. Louis optical firm's new service

ST. LOUIS — Complete Eye Safety, which specializes in prescription safety glasses for workers in manufacturing, chemical and medical industries, has launched a live, one-on-one, online optical fitting service that coincides with demand for remote services during the pandemic.

"We developed this program before the COVID-19 outbreak, but COVID-19 has shown us the need for this kind of service," said John Stewart, a partner and vice president with the company. "It's almost like going to an optical office, and it's absolutely perfect for those concerned about distancing."

In addition to the occupational safety glasses, Complete Eye Safety also owns four retail eyeglass stores, operated by the doctors who own the company.

Stewart said the new service is expected to grow occupational safety sales to $2 million within two years. Corporate clients include Spire Inc., MEMC Electronic Material Inc. and the Prairie State Energy Campus.

The company owners, including Managing Director Dr. Mark Kahrhoff and Dr. Derek Wiles, hatched the idea last fall. Traditionally, fittings for safety glasses were done in person or, increasingly frequently, by mail order or automated kiosk.

"The doctors noticed a trend toward less personal services, with other providers moving to more of an online mail-order service, even though everybody's measurements are different," Stewart said.

Each company has different frame options, depending on in-house eye protection policies and industry standards. Complete Eye Safety sends each company a fitting kit with frames that qualify.

