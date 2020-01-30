ST. LOUIS — Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design will move from its longtime home in the Delmar Loop to a larger location in a "maker district" led by Third Degree Glass Factory's co-founder Doug Auer.

The nonprofit arts organization, which offers classes, camps and exhibits, is one of the most established businesses in the University City entertainment district, having called 6640 Delmar Blvd. home since 1969.

"Leaving the Loop is bittersweet. We're known for being part of this community," Executive Director Mark Witzling said. "It's a change, and we're excited about going into the city."

The new location, at 5080 Delmar Blvd., is 2 miles east from the Loop, on the edge of the Central West End and Academy Park neighborhoods. It will offer the nonprofit more than 14,000 square of feet of contiguous space for its artists, teachers and students to create a more vibrant community. The space, almost double its existing square footage, will enable the group to serve more students and host authors and speakers, Witzling said.

And its place in the new Delmar Maker District, home to similar organizations such as Third Degree Glass Factory, MADE maker space and Magic House at MADE, also will enable Craft Alliance to collaborate with a broader range of artists and boost its community outreach efforts, Witzling said.

"It's a new future for Craft Alliance," Witzling said. "We're psyched."

