Creditors seek involuntary bankruptcy for owner of St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS — Four creditors on Thursday filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the owner of the shuttered South City Hospital in south St. Louis.

The Chapter 11 petition, seeking to put SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC in bankruptcy, says that the four have claims totaling $3.8 million.

They are Matthew Haddad of Los Angeles, $2.6 million; Goldberg Healthcare Partners LLC of Beverly Hills, $535,000; Frank Saidara of Los Angeles, $110,000; and Yoel Pesso of Los Angeles, $500,000.

The petition was filed in bankruptcy court in Delaware by Chicago attorney Aaron Hammer, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.