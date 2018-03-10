ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL -- A new master plan for the former Crestwood Mall was unveiled Wednesday after a new owner took the property under contract.

Now called Crestwood City Center, the development on the south St. Louis County site would include over 794,000 square feet of retail, office and residential and a connection to nearby Grant's Trail that Great Rivers Greenway would develop.

Specifically the plans call for:

160,000 square feet of retail and entertainment spaces, including 69,000 square feet of ground-level retail, a pharmacy, four outlots and a movie theater

240,000 square feet of office and medical space that can accommodate a large or small floorplate, with another outlot to be built for financial or medical use

An energy-efficient, luxury four-story multifamily building

3,000 parking spaces, including structured parking garages and ground-level parking

