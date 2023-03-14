Crestwood seeking developers for Crestview Plaza across from former mall site

Officials want to see plans for commercial, retail, entertainment, office, residential or services as part of any proposal.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The city of Crestwood is seeking ground-up redevelopment ideas for a shopping center across from the former mall site that is now being redeveloped into retail and single-family houses.

Crestwood officials issued a request for proposals last week for the 8.8-acre Crestview Plaza at 9222 Watson Road, a shopping center that was anchored by an Aldi grocery store that moved last year into a renovated ex-Shop ’n Save site, also across from Crestwood Crossing, the former mall site.

Proposals for the site are due by March 31. Officials want to see plans for commercial, retail, entertainment, office, residential or services as part of any proposal, especially if developers can “reinvigorate a vital commercial corridor for the Crestwood community,” according to the RFP.

