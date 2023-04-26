Mixed-use development, with apartments and hotel, would replace aging Creve Coeur shopping center in plan from Green Street

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis firm is proposing a massive redevelopment of an aging shopping plaza in Creve Coeur it says would create a new "town center" at Olive Boulevard and Interstate 270.
Green Street Real Estate Ventures plans a new apartment complex, hotel, retail space and a pedestrian plaza on a 10-acre site, including the existing Creve Coeur Plaza shopping center at 700 N. New Ballas Road, according to a concept plan the company submitted to the city.
The project would consist of nine new buildings, including a 270-unit apartment complex, a 76,300-square-foot hotel, two parking garages and a public “town center” space with a plaza and pocket park, according to the proposal. The plan also identifies 37,750 square feet of retail space.