Mixed-use development, with apartments and hotel, would replace aging Creve Coeur shopping center in plan from Green Street

The Creve Coeur Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to examine the concept, according to a public notice.
Credit: SLBJ
This bird's eye rendering shows a mixed-use redevelopment of an aging shopping center in Creve Coeur. The proposed apartments are shown in yellow, a hotel is green, and retail is shown in orange. Photo from City of Creve Coeur.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis firm is proposing a massive redevelopment of an aging shopping plaza in Creve Coeur it says would create a new "town center" at Olive Boulevard and Interstate 270.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures plans a new apartment complex, hotel, retail space and a pedestrian plaza on a 10-acre site, including the existing Creve Coeur Plaza shopping center at 700 N. New Ballas Road, according to a concept plan the company submitted to the city.

The project would consist of nine new buildings, including a 270-unit apartment complex, a 76,300-square-foot hotel, two parking garages and a public “town center” space with a plaza and pocket park, according to the proposal. The plan also identifies 37,750 square feet of retail space.

