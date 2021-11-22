Massive apartment complex proposed next to Creve Coeur Lake

Most of the land is vacant and has been set aside for industrial, service retail or agricultural uses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A massive new apartment complex with nearly 800 apartments would be built next to Creve Coeur Lake in a plan under consideration by the city of Maryland Heights.

Developer KBG Inc. submitted a conceptual development plan to the city in which the developer proposed to build the apartment complex over five land parcels on 80 acres at 3205-3257 and 12000 Creve Coeur Mill Road and 1 Golfport Drive, north of the lake and next to Highway 141.

Doug Jones, owner of KBG, did not respond to a request for comment Monday. The documents filed with Maryland Heights did not disclose the cost of the project.

The land, some of which is in the 100-year flood plain, is currently zoned for single-family homes or agriculture, according to the city. Most of the land is vacant and has been set aside for industrial, service retail or agricultural uses, but one of the sites is occupied by a driving range, Golfport.

The project would be developed in four phases. The first would include 276 units, followed by 156 in the second, 168 in the third and a fourth phase with 175 units and 22 two-bedroom attached villas, according to city documents. Most of the apartments would be one or two bedrooms, with some three bedroom units. The first part of construction would consist of seven garden-style apartment buildings around a common area and amenity building with a pool, conference center, co-working space and entertainment room, according to a letter from Kansas City-based architectural and structural engineering firm Rosemann & Associates on behalf of KBG.