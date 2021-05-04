Creve Coeur's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

"We’re proud to be Creve Coeur’s first dispensary. We’re eager to serve Creve Coeur and surrounding population"

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Creve Coeur, Terrabis, opened this month as the third of a chain of five dispensaries launching statewide.

The new dispensary at 11062 Olive Blvd. opened Aug. 6, following the May opening of Terrabis in O’Fallon, Missouri and a June opening in Hazelwood. The chain of dispensaries will also open stores in Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, this summer, with a manufacturing plant in Kansas City scheduled to begin processing products by the end of the year.

Terrabis is a privately held, multi-state cannabis operator.

“Missouri has surpassed expectations with more than 132,000 patients and caregivers, and the need to serve communities continues to grow exponentially,” said Terrabis CEO Dan Ambrosino in a statement. “Creve Coeur is an important artery in St. Louis County, and we’ve strived to maintain the same high-level community profile with our latest store on Olive Boulevard. We’re proud to be Creve Coeur’s first dispensary. We’re eager to serve Creve Coeur and surrounding population, and just as equally excited to continue building on what we’ve learned with each community.”