Crumbl Cookies location opens in the Metro East

Two other stores are slated to open in Edwardsville and Brentwood within a year.

SHILOH, Ill. — Crumbl Cookies has added a St. Louis-area shop in Metro East.

A local franchisee of the fresh-baked cookie business on Friday opened a shop at 3760 Green Mount Crossing Drive in Shiloh.

Adrienne and Jacqueline Parrish are identical twin sisters who own the Shiloh store and whose father also is a Crumbl Cookies franchisee. Originally from Utah, the sisters have moved to Maryville, Illinois, to operate their franchise.

The Shiloh store is the first of three stores the Parrishes plan to open under their area development agreement with Crumbl, they told the Business Journal in an email. The other two stores are slated for Edwardsville and Brentwood within a year.

The new store is open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and closed on Sundays.

Beginning May 17, the Shiloh store offer delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.