Cuban restaurant nears opening in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Cuban restaurant is looking to open in the coming weeks near Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis.

Havana's Cuisine will open at 1131 Washington Ave., in a space formerly occupied by Delfino's Pizza, owner Tamara Landeiro said. The space is owned by an entity tied to Minnesota-based Dominium Management.

Landeiro, who launched the business as a stall at the Soulard Farmers Market, then as a food truck last year, said she was attracted to downtown for a brick-and-mortar location because of its pedestrian activity, which reminds her of Cuba, where she's from. Landeiro moved to the U.S. in 2014 to support the Chess ambitions of her daughter, Thalia, according to a profile in Sauce Magazine.

"I think people are friendly and open to try different kinds of food," she said of the neighborhood.

Landeiro said she found the location a couple weeks ago, and has changed its furniture. "We are moving really fast," Landeiro said, adding she wasn't yet sure how many employees the location would require.

Havana's will offer about five sandwiches, Landeiro said, including versions originating from Miami, Tampa and Cuba, as well as nonalcoholic, Latin American beverages.

Landeiro said the location will first offer online orders, before opening its doors. Third-party delivery apps will be utilized, she said.

"I want to share the Cuban food here and grow the Cuban food," Landeiro said. "To develop this in St. Louis is very important to us."