Indoor cycling studio to open new location in O'Fallon, Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. — Indoor cycling chain CycleBar will open a new studio in O'Fallon, Missouri, this week.

The chain will offer low-impact/high-intensity cycling classes at 2285 Highway K beginning Nov. 18. The O'Fallon location is owned and operated by Jessica Hollander and her father, Robert Willard. Hollander worked in event operations in the hospitality industry before opening CycleBar, officials said.

"It's both humbling and exciting to bring CycleBar to O'Fallon," Hollander said in a statement. "CycleBar not only helped me immensely with my ongoing battle with Type-1 Diabetes, but it also provides a fantastic and efficient workout for people of all skill levels. I look forward to creating a community that helps individuals either reach their fitness goals, overcome personal adversity, or both."

Hollander began working out at CycleBar several years ago and became a certified instructor at the studio. Her father joined her for a class and felt inspired to open a CycleBar studio of their own, officials said. Willard also has a background in hospitality.

CycleBar O'Fallon will celebrate its grand opening with free rides from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.The studio will offer pay-per-class, class packs and auto-renewable memberships.

The studio will feature a theater-style indoor cycling studio that holds up to 50 Schwinn bikes. Five class formats will be offered, including classic, connect, empower, express and performance, which are designed for different fitness levels.