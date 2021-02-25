$55M residential development in Dardenne Prairie moves forward

The multifamily project is to include five, three-story apartment buildings consisting of 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — Dardenne Prairie officials have given zoning approval to an apartment and villa development near Highway N and Bryan Road, officials said.

The project, called Old Town Square, is from Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings and Jim Cook, an Imo's Pizza franchisee and co-owner of the Sugarfire Smokehouse restaurant chain. The multifamily project is to include five, three-story apartment buildings consisting of 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Benton Homebuilders is also to construct nine buildings with 60, three-bedroom villas, the companies said. All will be for lease.

One of the apartment buildings is to include 12,000 square feet of retail space on its first floor. An additional 4,500-square-foot retail center will be home to a new Imo's Pizza, the companies said, adding that another restaurant is planned on an outlot within the development. A spokeswoman for the joint venture, called Bryan 364 Junction LLC, said the project is to cost $55 million.

The company said it would break ground by June, with project completion by December 2022.

Dardenne Prairie's mayor, David Zucker, said in a statement that the city "looks forward to working with Bryan 364 Junction LLC to bring a unique commercial and residential development to our city."

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.