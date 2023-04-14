Bridal dress retailer plans to layoff more than 9,000 workers

The dress retailer announced its plans to terminate 9,236 employees nationwide over the next five months in a notice submitted Thursday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — David's Bridal plans to lay off off more than 9,000 employees and potentially close locations as it explores a possible sale.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based dress retailer announced its plans to terminate 9,236 employees nationwide over the next five months in a notice submitted Thursday to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The retailer has six Missouri stores and 12 in Illinois, according to its website, including three in the St. Louis area: in Sunset Hills, St. Peters and Fairview Heights.

"We are evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway," said Laura McKeever, a spokeswoman for David's Bridal, in a statement Friday to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The "strategic options" detailed in the filing include "a sale as a going concern, a sale of certain assets and intellectual property, or a potential winddown of some or all of the business and a resulting limited or company-wide reduction in force and job elimination of employees within the state."