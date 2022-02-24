Commercial Real Estate Logistics company plans $30M-plus expansion, to add 200 new jobs

The two-phase expansion will add hundreds of thousands of square feet of new and remodeled warehouse and office space, as well as up to 200 new jobs.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Davidson Logistics LLC, a provider of shipping, warehousing and assembly services, plans a two-phase expansion at its base in Bridgeton.

The two projects will add hundreds of thousands of square feet of new and remodeled warehouse and office space, as well as up to 200 new jobs, officials said late Wednesday.

Davidson Logistics, parent company of Davidson Surface/Air, provides logistics services for Boeing and other aerospace companies, as well as clients such as General Motors, Reckitt Benckiser and General Electric.

The company already has begun a first-phase remodeling of a former pharmaceutical manufacturing complex at 1 Corporate Woods Drive into a new warehouse, officials said. The estimated cost of that project is $4 million to $6 million, with 100 or more new full-time jobs expected to be created by the new facility. Davidson Surface/Air bought the 315,000-square-foot former KV Pharmaceutical headquarters for $9.5 million in 2014.

"Remodeling of the new facility will create more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space which our company needs to continue growing," Don Davidson Jr., Davidson Logistics' founder and CEO, said in a statement. Salaries for the new jobs created will range between $18-$20 per hour with benefits, and payroll impact for the new workers will total at least $3.6 million in the first year, officials said. Other jobs will be created by David Logistics suppliers and by the project's contractors, he said.

Davidson Logistics said it expects to begin the expansion's second phase, building a new regional logistics center, within the next two to three years.