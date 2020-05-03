ST. LOUIS — A Soulard apartment complex, which was built just last year, is in talks to be sold.

St. Louis developer LuxLiving is working on a deal to sell The Steelyard, a 170-unit apartment complex at 2424 S. 9th St.

The four-story complex includes modern touches, such as Nest thermostats, smart hubs powered by Amazon's Alexa technology and smart locks. Other community amenities include resident marketplace, fitness center, swimming pool and hot tub.

The Steelyard was built by Big Sur Construction with 128 new units along with 42 adaptive reuse apartments.

