Company sues Missouri cannabis firm embroiled in recall

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, an Arkansas-based cannabis firm claims a Missouri company knowingly sold it cannabis products that couldn't be sold in Missouri.

Little Rock-based Dark Horse Medicinal Missouri LLC on Aug. 21 filed a petition against Delta Extractions LLC. The lawsuit follows a move by Missouri regulators to suspend Delta’s operations and recall thousands of its products, claiming they could not verify that the products used cannabis that was grown in the state as required by law.

Dark Horse, which operates an infused products manufacturing facility in Clarence, Missouri, contends it acquired distillate from a Delta representative to make $1 million worth of product that can't be sold because of a state-ordered recall.

The lawsuit is the latest legal battle for Delta, which the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports is trying to reverse its license suspension and is asking a Cole County judge to overturn the recall.

