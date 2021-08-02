Another Democrat takes aim at Ann Wagner's congressional seat

ST. LOUIS — Another Democrat is joining the race for Ann Wagner's longtime congressional seat.
State Rep. Trish Gunby, who in 2019 won election to represent part of St. Louis County, said she will look to make the leap to the federal office next year. Wagner, a Republican, has represented Missouri's 2nd congressional district since 2013, having last year beat back a challenge from Jill Schupp.
Gunby said in a press release that her policies would "empower organized labor, expand voting rights and reimagine how Americans receive affordable, quality health care."
"“For years, Congress has been more interested in name-calling and showboating than making real, substantial change," she said. "Well, I’m a different sort of candidate, less interested in talking and more interested in doing the work."
