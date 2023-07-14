x
Business Journal

Des Peres' first-ever apartment complex gets city's approval

The Des Peres Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the project 5-0 after a public hearing June 26.
Credit: CITY OF DES PERES
A rendering shows the view looking southwest at the Magnolia Ridge apartment complex planned in Des Peres, which will be the first built in the city.

DES PERES, Mo. — The city of Des Peres is slated to get its first-ever apartments after officials approved a new $60 million apartment complex first proposed about 17 months ago.

The Magnolia Ridge apartment complex from developer Barn Owl LLC is to be built on a 6.45-acre site at 13431 Manchester Road. Barn Owl is a partnership of Dan Thies and Sam Koplar.

The Des Peres Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the project 5-0 after a public hearing June 26, although some residents at the hearing objected to the project’s construction, with some saying the units should be condominiums, according to meeting minutes.

The mixed-use development would consist of up to 182 apartments that the developer described as luxury, similar to the level of the nearby Alenia Apartments in Town and Country, just over the Des Peres city border.

